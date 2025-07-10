Metavista Announces New Entity Focused On Defence Sector
Strengthening Commitment to Defense and Innovation
The formation of Metavista3D Defense builds on the Company's existing relationships within the defense sector and the service background of its leadership. With a focus on delivering immersive, real-time spatial visualization tools, Metavista3D is uniquely positioned to support modern defense applications through cutting-edge holographic display systems that enhance situational awareness, training, and operational efficiency.
"With Metavista3D Defense, we're aligning our innovation engine with a higher purpose - serving those who serve," said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D and a United States Marine Corps veteran. "Our aim is to bring the best of our AI and spatial display capabilities to defense organizations worldwide, equipping them with the tools needed for faster, smarter decision-making in complex environments."
Strategic U.S. Expansion to Accelerate Growth
Establishing a U.S.-based defense subsidiary enables Metavista3D to navigate regulatory and procurement frameworks more efficiently, accelerating access to federal contracts and strategic partnerships. Metavista3D Defense will operate with a dedicated focus on serving U.S. and allied defense agencies, positioning the Company to play a meaningful role in next-generation command, control, and communication (C3) systems.
This expansion marks a significant milestone in the Company's evolution, reinforcing its commitment to mission-critical innovation at the intersection of AI, holography, and national security.
Technology Enhancing Defense Capabilities
Metavista3D has emerged as a leader in 3D display technology through sustained innovation and focused research and development. Its proprietary pseudo-holographic solutions mark a transformative shift in visual communication, delivering high-fidelity 3D imagery without the need for glasses or headgear. This cutting-edge technology offers substantial value to military and defense applications, enhancing strategic planning, training, and mission briefings with unprecedented visual clarity and depth.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit .
Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D's ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.
