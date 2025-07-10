Politics With Michelle Grattan: Larissa Waters On Why We Deserve More Than A Government That Just Tinkers

The Greens had a poor election. They lost three of their four lower house seats including that of their leader Adam Bandt. This despite their overall vote remaining mostly steady. But they did retain all their Senate spots – though later they lost a senator through her defection to Labor – and they now effectively have the sole balance of power in the Senate.

The Greens last term played hard ball on various pieces of legislation like the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF), wanting to gain more concessions from the government. They prioritised issues such as the difficulties facing renters as well as the war in Gaza.

With the government's big win at the election, how hard will the Greens push on legislation this term, and how will the party fare under new leadership?

To answer these questions and to tell us about her plans, the greens new leader, Larissa Waters, joins the podcast.

On what drives her Waters says,

On reforms she wants to get done in parliament, Waters says the focus should be on delivery,

Asked about the recent antisemitic attacks in Melbourne and the broader issue of pro-Palestine protests, Waters explains where she stands.

On AUKUS and the US alliance more broadly Water's isn't shy with her criticism,