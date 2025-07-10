Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Buk Air Defense System

Ukrinform reported earlier that soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment destroyed a Russian drone crew in the Sumy region that had been directing artillery and adjusting fire on Ukrainian infantry positions.

