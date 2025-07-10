Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Buk Air Defense System


2025-07-10 01:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Ground Forces reported this on Facebook and released a video of the strike.

Another Russian Buk-M1 system, worth approximately $10 million, has been eliminated.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy 100 Russian heavy flamethrower systems since start of full-scale war

Ukrinform reported earlier that soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment destroyed a Russian drone crew in the Sumy region that had been directing artillery and adjusting fire on Ukrainian infantry positions.

