Hot Weather To Continue In Most Regions Through Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 10 (Petra) -- Temperatures are expected to inch upward on Thursday, bringing relatively hot conditions across most areas, with markedly higher heat anticipated in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate, occasionally picking up speed in desert regions.According to the Meteorological Department, another slight increase in temperatures is expected on Friday. The weather will remain hot across most parts of the country through Saturday, with very hot conditions continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will maintain a moderate northwesterly flow.On Sunday, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast. The weather will be relatively hot in most areas, while the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hotter conditions. Northwesterly winds are expected to remain moderate, with occasional gusts in some regions.Highs and lows recorded on Thursday include 35 C and 24 C in east Amman, 33 C and 22 C in west Amman, 30 C and 21 C in the northern highlands, and 31 C and 19 C in the Sharah highlands. In the Badia, temperatures reached 39 C and dropped to 23 C at night, while the plains recorded 35 C and 23 C.The northern Jordan Valley saw highs of 41 C and lows of 25 C, and the southern Jordan Valley recorded 43 C and 27 C. The Dead Sea and Aqaba both registered highs of 42 C, with lows of 26 C and 27 C, respectively.