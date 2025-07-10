Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Expecting First Child Share Heartwarming Announcement
Star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are elated to embark on the new chapter of their lives as parents.
On Wednesday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to social media and announced their pregnancy via a joint Instagram post.
The couple posted a cute graphic picture with a cradle in the middle. The text on the image read, "Baby on the way."View this post on Instagram
A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)
"Elated," Rajkummar and Patralekhaa simply captioned the post.
As soon as the duo shared the good news, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent their best wishes to the mom-to-be and dad-to-be.
"Congratulations!! God bless," Politician and actor Smriti Irani commented.
"Congratulations!!!! Such happy news (red heart emojis) cannot wait," Actor Soha Ali Khan wrote.
The couple tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple recently launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them."We've always believed in the power of storytelling," said Patralekhaa.
"With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world."Rajkummar Rao added, "For Patralekhaa and I, KAMPA is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We've always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We're excited to take this step together." (ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment