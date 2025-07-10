Ramayana: THIS Actor Charged Rs 5 Crore For Just 1 Minute Of Screen Time
A major star is reportedly being paid over ₹50 crore for just a 15-minute appearance in the upcoming Ramayana film, creating buzz around the film's massive scale and casting.
The Ramayana movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, creates nationwide buzz. The craze for the film is growing daily, with Ranbir as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.Some actors' salaries for Ramayana have been leaked. Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly receiving 150 crore rupees for the two-part film. A Bollywood actor is getting a whopping 5 crore rupees for a 1-minute role, as per NDTV.Yash will reportedly appear for only 15 minutes in the first part of Ramayana but will have a larger role in the second. The first part covers Rama and Sita's birth, Sita's swayamvara, and her abduction.Yash, playing Ravana, is reportedly getting over 50 crores for the first part, where he appears for only 10-15 minutes. This translates to roughly 5 crores per minute of screen time.Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana's first part reportedly has a budget of 900 crores, while the second part is estimated at 700 crores. Yash is not only acting but also investing in the film.
