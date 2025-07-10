403
Samsung Electronics Introduced Galaxy Watch8 And Galaxy Watch8 Classic
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, July 9, 2025 – Samsung Electronics introduced Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic, establishing an iconic design identity across the entire Galaxy Watch lineup. Building upon the foundation of the Galaxy Watch Ultra's cushion design, this series boasts the thinnest, most comfortable Galaxy Watch ever for continuous health tracking. The Galaxy Watch8 series suits diverse lifestyles and provides advanced capabilities, setting a new standard for style and personalized health experiences.
“We are committed to empowering billions of people to live healthier lives through our innovative technology,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.“By combining purposeful design with advanced sensor technology and an intuitive AI-powered experience, the Galaxy Watch8 series serves as a starting point for a healthier, more connected life, making it easier than ever to take meaningful steps toward users' well-being.”
Redesigned Inside and Out for Ultimate Wellness
By reimagining both form and function, the Galaxy Watch8 series delivers unmatched comfort alongside industry-leading performance, making it the ultimate companion for everyday wellness. The distinctive cushion design, which debuted with Galaxy Watch Ultra, now defines the entire Galaxy Watch lineup. To achieve the thinnest design yet, the internal structure of Galaxy Watch8 was completely reengineered and its component mounting capability has been improved by 30%, resulting in an 11% thinner design. Combined with the Dynamic Lug system, this design moves naturally with the wrist, providing greater comfort and improved stability for a better fit and enhanced health-tracking accuracy.
Galaxy Watch8's sleek profile is complemented by its exceptional performance. Even when you are outdoors under bright sunlight, the display is 50% brighter with a peak brightness of 3,000nits for easy visibility, and the enhanced battery ensures the watch can keep up with an active lifestyle. Moreover, the dual-frequency GPS provides more detailed and precise location results while our most powerful 3nm processor delivers faster performance and greater power efficiency. With the groundbreaking BioActive Sensor that enables deeper and more accurate health insights, the Galaxy Watch8 series helps provide a holistic view of your health.
Motivation for Lasting Health Changes
Sleep is a window into your overall health and each restful night allows your body and mind to recover immediately the very next day. That's why Samsung is continuously advancing the sleep experience, offering tailored sleep coaching, helping to create an optimal sleep environment, and even detecting moderate to severe signs of sleep apnea. On top of that, the Galaxy Watch8 series comes with new unique health features on the Samsung Health app that help you build healthier habits through instant, motivational insights – from sleep to nutrition and workout.
Bedtime Guidance can measure your circadian rhythm to suggest the optimal time to go to bed so you wake up refreshed the next morning. Vascular Load helps monitor the stress levels on your vascular system during sleep. Providing insights on various lifestyle factors including sleep, stress and activity, it helps you adopt a more comprehensive approach to managing your health.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch8 series introduces Antioxidant Index for the first time in a smartwatch, enabling you to measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds and make informed lifestyle choices for healthy aging.
Whether you're a novice or experienced runner, the Galaxy Watch8 series delivers personalized fitness insights to keep you motivated when you need it most. Running Coach calculates your fitness level from 1 to 10 and develops a tailored training plan complete with real-time guidance and motivational insights. With the updated Together feature, which now supports running, you can gamify your fitness journey by challenging friends and family.
If high level of stress persists, High Stress Alert will immediately signal so that you can take a break to help manage your stress levels in real-time. With Mindfulness Tracker, you can record your mood and receive guidance on breathing exercises to relieve your stress – all at once on your wrist.
Plus, the AI-powered Energy Score gives you a snapshot of your energy level, combining physical and mental energy metrics so you can have a healthier day, every day.
Easier Watch Interaction With Wear OS and Gemini
Developed in close collaboration with Google, the Galaxy Watch8 series is the first smartwatch to come out of the box with Gemini, Google's AI assistant, and be powered by Wear OS 6. Go hands-free using natural voice commands to get things done on the go with your Galaxy Watch apps like Samsung Health, Calendar, Reminder and Clock. For example, you can ask Gemini to find a nearby cafe and text a friend to meet you there, all in one go. Or, if you're ready to start your workout and you have a goal in mind, simply say,“Start a 30-minute run.” The watch seamlessly initiates the workout in Samsung Health.
In addition, thanks to the new One UI 8 Watch, the user interface is optimized for the size and shape of the watch face. The new Multi-Info Tiles provide easy access to health metrics, weather, events and more – all in a single, quick look. Moreover, the new Now Bar and depthless notifications ensure key activities are front and center.
Tailored To Match Every Lifestyle
Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra are available for pre-order in select markets starting today, with general availability starting July 25.
Featuring a sleek and minimalist design, Galaxy Watch8 is designed for everyday wellness. Available in 44mm or 40mm sizes and in Graphite or Silver, it provides comfort and style for daily activities. Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch8 Classic brings timeless sophistication to the wrist with modern features such as a rotating bezel and a quick button for added convenience. The Classic model measures 46mm and comes in Black and White. Plus, both models can be matched with a range of stylish bands designed to suit diverse lifestyles.
For those who love outdoor adventures, Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most advanced and durable Galaxy Watch model yet. Available in four titanium finishes including the new Titanium Blue, it offers the longest battery life and the most robust performance in the lineup.
