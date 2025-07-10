Dofo Tea Introduces Premium Phoenix Dancong & Jin Jun Mei Teas To The U.S. Market

CHAOZHOU, China, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dofo Tea, a premium Chinese tea brand founded by government-certified Senior Tea Taster Mr. XU Jiahua, is proud to announce the U.S. launch of two exceptional teas: Phoenix Dancong Oolong and Jin Jun Mei Black Tea . Sourced from China's high-altitude tea gardens and meticulously crafted using traditional methods, these teas offer an unparalleled sensory experience for discerning enthusiasts.

A Legacy of Excellence in Tea Craftsmanship

As a third-generation tea artisan from Phoenix Mountain, Mr. Xu personally oversees the selection and production of every batch, ensuring only the finest leaves reach consumers. Dofo Tea's commitment to purity, authenticity, and cultural heritage has established it as a trusted name among global tea connoisseurs.

Phoenix Dancong: The Rare Oolong Treasure

Grown at 1,400 meters in Chaozhou's Phoenix Mountain, this rare oolong was recently recognized (2024) as a distinct tea plant species by China's research community. Hand-picked and charcoal-roasted 12 times, its complex floral and honeyed notes deliver a lingering sweetness with every steep.

Jin Jun Mei: The Golden Black Tea Innovation

First crafted in 2005 in Wuyi's Tongmu Village, Jin Jun Mei revolutionized black tea by using only tender buds. Its golden liquor boasts a rich honey aroma and a velvety, sweet-mellow taste, blending the best of black and rock teas.

Celebrating Teochew Gongfu Tea Culture

Beyond offering premium teas, Dofo Tea champions UNESCO-listed Teochew Gongfu Tea culture -a practice that embodies mindfulness and artistry, perfect for modern wellness seekers.

Limited-Time Launch Promotion

To mark this debut, customers will receive:



10% off all orders A complimentary blind-box tea gift with curated samples

Discover the Art of Chinese Tea

Explore Dofo Tea's collection at . Follow @DofoTeaOfficial for updates.

