HMC Launches 5-Week Trial Courses To Help Students Explore Healthcare Education

Hawaii Medical College Logo

HMC Clinical Medical Assistant Students getting hands-on training

HMC Pharmacy Technician training

An Introduction to Clinical Medical Assistant and Pharmacy Technician Programs with no obligation

- Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical CollegeHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hawaii Medical College is proud to announce the launch of 5-week introductory healthcare courses with no obligation in two of its most in-demand healthcare programs: Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA) and Pharmacy Technician (Pharma Tech). Designed to give potential students a firsthand look at what a career in healthcare might look like, these classes offer a no-cost, no-obligation opportunity to explore a new future in a high-demand, well-paying field.“This is about meeting people where they are,” stated Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College.“Many people are interested in healthcare careers but aren't sure if they have the time, resources, or confidence to start. These classes let them test the waters-without risk or commitment.”Participants will experience the structure and expectations of classes, meet instructors, learn basic industry skills, and get a feel for whether the healthcare path fits their lifestyle and goals. Whether it's balancing school with work and family or gauging comfort in a clinical setting, the free courses aim to demystify the experience and empower more students to take the first step.Healthcare careers like Medical Assisting and Pharmacy Technology are not only personally rewarding but also consistently in demand across Hawaii. With competitive wages and growth opportunities, these positions offer stability and purpose in today's ever-changing job market.Enrollment for the trial 5-week sessions is now open. Spaces are limited, and applicants are encouraged to apply early.For more information or to enroll, visit hmi/Free Classes or call (808) 746-7618.About Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii's largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding administrators to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year, the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.###

