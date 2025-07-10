NEQSOL Holding's PARLA Program Equips Future Female Leaders With Global-Ready Skills And Innovative Learning

PARLA interview training participants

Combining scholarships, global training, and digital learning to empower young women as future-ready leaders

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The "PARLA" Scholarship and Development Program, an initiative spearheaded by NEQSOL Holding in collaboration with the Education Development Fund (Təhsilin İnkişafı Fondu), is redefining the pathway for aspiring female leaders to thrive on the global stage. Combining scholarships, international internships, mentorship, and ongoing professional development, PARLA addresses the global inclusion gap and empowers outstanding female university students to excel across diverse academic and professional environments worldwide.

As part of its dedication to fostering internationally competitive talent, PARLA recently delivered two dynamic training sessions: one on Interview Skills, led by Rana Sharifova, Executive MBA, and another on AI Awareness, delivered by Nihat Abdullayev. Both sessions were organized with the support of Azerconnect Group.

In addition to in-person workshops, participants also received exclusive digital learning resources of NEQSOL Academy, creating a blended learning experience that supports continuous development and flexibility. This innovative approach enables participants to strengthen practical skills, deepen their global perspectives, and stay prepared for the rapidly evolving demands of international careers.

During the Interview Skills session, participants mastered techniques to approach interviews with confidence, deliver structured and impactful answers, and make a strong impression across both virtual and face-to-face settings. The AI Awareness session provided a foundational understanding of Artificial Intelligence and its transformative role across industries worldwide, preparing participants to lead in an increasingly technology-driven global landscape.

"Investing in the growth of young women today is an investment in a more inclusive and innovative global future," said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding. "Through PARLA's blended learning approach and focus on international readiness, we are empowering future leaders to confidently shape and positively impact communities locally and around the world."

Since its inception, PARLA has remained dedicated to creating equitable opportunities for young female talent through a comprehensive curriculum of skill-building workshops, mentorship, digital learning, and access to international networks. These recent sessions highlight the program's mission to nurture confidence, inspire innovation, and enable participants to become influential changemakers on a global scale.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies operating in sectors including telecommunications, energy, construction, and high-tech, committed to driving sustainable growth and creating positive global impact.

