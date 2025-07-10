Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Union Minister Of Jal Shakti, C R Patil Convenes A Productive Meeting With Chief Ministers Of Punjab And Haryana

2025-07-10 12:06:31
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 09 July 2025, Delhi: Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C R Patil today convened a productive meeting with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann and Chief minister Haryana Shri Nayab Singh Saini to address the long-standing Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue.

Held in a cordial atmosphere, the discussions saw both states express their commitment to an early resolution of this long pending matter. It was mutually agreed that the Chief Ministers will reconvene with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti in early August to continue working towards an amicable solution.


