True Self-Recovery Expands Premier Addiction Treatment Services In Fayetteville, Arkansas

True Self Recovery in Fayetteville offers compassionate, evidence-based addiction treatment tailored to individual needs. Specializing in drug and alcohol rehab, as well as medical detox, the center provides a safe, supportive environment focused on lasting recovery and personal transformation. Comprehensive care empowers individuals to rediscover their true selves.

July 9, 2025 - FAYETTEVILLE, AR - The facility emphasizes individualized care through a comprehensive suite of services, including detox, residential, and outpatient treatment options.

Comprehensive and Personalized Addiction Treatment

The center is known for its client-focused, trauma-informed approach to addiction recovery. With programs designed to meet varying levels of need, the facility provides specialized support for those requiring assistance at all stages of the recovery process. Individuals seeking Drug Rehabs in Fayetteville can access medically supervised detox, therapy, and aftercare services, all tailored to promote long-term success.

Evidence-Based Alcohol Rehabilitation

In addition to its drug treatment offerings, True Self Recovery delivers focused support for alcohol dependency. Utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy, relapse prevention planning, and dual-diagnosis care, the center has become a trusted destination for those exploring options for Alcohol Rehab in Fayetteville . Licensed clinicians and certified counselors guide each client through a customized treatment plan rooted in best practices.

Safe and Supportive Medical Detox

One of the facility's key features is its structured and medically monitored detox program. Individuals requiring Medical Detox in Fayetteville benefit from a safe environment where withdrawal symptoms are managed under expert supervision, reducing risk and increasing comfort.

About True Self Recovery (Fayetteville)

True Self Recovery continues to lead with compassion, professionalism, and innovation. By combining clinical excellence with a commitment to healing, the Fayetteville center offers a renewed path to wellness for individuals struggling with substance use.