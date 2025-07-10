Buck Moon To Be Visible Tonight: What Is It And How To Spot It
The buck moon represents the first full moon of July each year. This moon typically appears brighter and sits lower in the sky due to its proximity to the summer solstice - the time when one of Earth's poles leans most sharply toward the Sun, an event that occurs twice a year.
As per NASA, the buck moon's proximity to the horizon throughout the night will enhance its apparent size and color, making it appear larger than usual. The "moon illusion" is the name for this trick our brains play on us
The July buck moon is often coincides with Guru Purnima - full moon of the Hindu month of Ashadha, which aligns with July's first full moon on the Gregorian calendar.Also Read | 50+ Guru Purnima wishes, WhatsApp status, Facebook message and images to share
The Buck Moon is named for new-growth antlers on male deer that emerge in July in North America.Buck moon has other names too:
Some Native American tribes refer to buck moon as the“Thunder Moon” because it appears during a time when seasonal thunderstorms are common in parts of the US. Others call it the“Salmon Moon,” as it marks the period when salmon start their yearly journey upstream.How to spot the buck moon
Although the moon officially reaches its full phase at 4:38 p.m. EDT on June 10, that moment occurs while the moon is still below the horizon for viewers in North America. The best time to see the full Buck Moon will be at moonrise, at dusk, on Thursday evening, as per LiveScienceAlso Read | July's Full Moon to appear in India on THIS date and time; details here
In India, the buck moon will visible 20 min after the sun set.
For the best view of the Buck Moon, look toward the southeast horizon, where it will first appear. Try to choose a spot with an open, unobstructed view in that direction.
