Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Leads To Waterlogging In Delhi-NCR, Gurugram Triggers Traffic Snarls

Delhi rains: Monsoon rains drenched several areas of Delhi on Wednesday, offering relief from the intense humidity but also leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion .

Multiple locations across the city experienced disruptions, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk, and National Highway 8.

Delhi rains: Will it rain today?

According to an official release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 23 to 25°C, respectively, said IMD.

Delhi rains: Watch waterlogging videos here

On Wednesday, between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, the Najafgarh weather station recorded 60 mm of rainfall, followed by Aya Nagar (50.5 mm), Pragati Maidan (37 mm), North Campus (22 mm), Pusa (30 mm), Palam (14.4 mm), IGNOU (11.5 mm), Janakpuri (4 mm), Naraina (6.5 mm) and Lodhi Road (1.5 mm).

According to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), just one waterlogging complaint was received at its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), concerning 4A Harish Chandra Mathur Lane, which was marked as“work in progress.”

In contrast, the Public Works Department (PWD) control room received around 29 complaints of waterlogging by evening. These were reported from areas such as New Friends Colony, the Jhilmil underpass, Loni Gol Chakkar, Durgapuri Chowk, Wazirabad Road, Yamuna Vihar, and nearby localities.

Meanwhile, in its latest nowcast, the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi, which, according to the colour code, indicates the need to stay vigilant and take action.

The department also said an eastward-moving cloud cluster is likely to cause moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 50 kmph, on Wednesday evening. Light to moderate rainfall has been reported from the eastern parts of the city.

Under the influence of the cloud cluster, thunderstorms and moderate to intense rain have been forecast. The department has urged people to avoid open spaces, refrain from taking shelter under trees, stay away from weak walls and unstable structures, and avoid going near water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies)



