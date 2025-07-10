Jaguar Plane Crash: 'Pilots Tried Their Best To Protect Village...,' Eyewitness Recalls Moment Of Accident

MENAFN - Live Mint) A man who said he witnessed the crash of the Indian Air Force's Jaguar Trainer aircraft in Rajasthan's Churu on Wednesday recalled that the pilot made every effort to prevent civilian casualties.

In an interview with ANI, the eyewitness, Rajdeep, also mentioned that they found an IAF diary at the crash site, which was handed over to the local station house officer (SHO).

“I was sitting in my field when I witnessed a sudden plume of smoke...Parts of the pilot's body were found scattered...One diary of the IAF was also found, and we handed it over to the SHO...Pilot tried his best to protect the village, I can say it for sure (avoid a crash there),” he said, as reported by ANI.

A twin-seater trainer version of the Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Wednesday near the Churu district of Rajasthan, resulting in the death of two pilots onboard.

The Indian Air Force posted on its official handle on X about the casualties in the accident.

IAF further said that no damage has been caused to any civil property, and a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force posted.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that their service to the nation will always be remembered.

"Deeply pained by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF's Jaguar trainer aircraft near Churu in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," the Defence Minister said.

The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh air base with two pilots onboard.

(With inputs from ANI)