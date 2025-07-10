Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Wednesday' Season 2 Trailer Out: Jenna Ortega Returns With Darker, Deadlier Mission

2025-07-10 12:00:43
The trailer of the second season of 'Wednesday 2' has been unveiled. 

The upcoming season of the Netflix show will follow the Addams family daughter (Jenna Ortega) through a mission to save her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), from impending doom.

Check out the trailer here.

    View this post on Instagram           

A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

Tim Burton's hit series Wednesday is returning with the second season on August 6, 2025.

'Wednesday' was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as showrunners. The pair executive produces alongside director Tim Burton, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman and Meredith Averill. Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson also serve as directors, as per Variety.

Along with releasing the teaser, Netflix has set a global press campaign called the "Doom Tour," which will see the "Wednesday" cast and creators promote Season 2 not only in the U.S., but in England, Poland, Italy, France, Romania, Canada, South Korea and Australia. (ANI) 

