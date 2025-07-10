Ruiz Brace Sends PSG Into Club World Cup Final
Ruiz struck either side of an assured Ousmane Dembele finish as PSG raced to an early 3-0 lead before substitute Goncalo Ramos added a fourth goal three minutes from time.
The reigning French and European champions will meet Chelsea in the final at the same venue on Sunday, reports Xinhua.
PSG took control from the outset in the all-European semifinal, with Ruiz cutting inside and forcing a diving save from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
The Belgian goalkeeper was again called into action a minute later, showing sharp reflexes to turn the ball away after Nuno Mendes' goal-bound attempt.
The Parisian outfit went ahead in the sixth minute when Raul Asencio dithered inside Real Madrid's box and the ball fell to Ruiz, who slotted into an empty net after Courtois rushed off his line.
Dembele then finished clinically after Antonio Rudiger gave the ball away in his own half. The former Barcelona forward has now scored 27 goals in 33 games for his club in 2025.
PSG was in rampant form and Ruiz made it 3-0 by firing low past Courtois following Dembele's cross.
At times it looked as if PSG was toying with Real Madrid's defense. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia went close to scoring again when he beat Asencio with ease in the penalty area, dancing around the center-back before lashing just wide.
Courtois prevented his team from entering halftime with a four-goal deficit, executing a fingertip save after Mendes' dipping shot from distance.
Real Madrid moved the ball with greater fluency after the break and Kylian Mbappe sent a 20-yard attempt over the bar after a slick exchange with Federico Valverde.
Vinicius Junior, who struggled to make an impact in an uncustomary role on the right wing, then had a rare shot on goal before Jude Bellingham's powerful long-range effort was blocked by Lucas Beraldo.
One of the few highlights for Real Madrid was the encouraging form of Eder Militao, fit again after suffering the second anterior cruciate ligament injury of his career in November last year.
The Brazilian defender, who replaced Asencio in the 64th minute, helped tighten Madrid's defense and twice went close to scoring late on - sending a header just wide and drawing a full-stretch save from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a low drive.
But Paris Saint-Germain's defense proved unbreakable, while at the other end, its appetite for goals remained undimmed.
Ramos completed the rout by receiving Bradley Barcola's pass and turning superbly out of trouble before rifling a shot past Courtois.
