Baku ID 2025 Concludes: Baku Becomes The Regional Hub For Innovation

On June 19–20, Baku successfully hosted the Baku ID 2025 Innovation Festival. This year's theme, The Regional Nexus, brought together leading entrepreneurs and technology leaders from the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, positioning Azerbaijan as the region's innovation hub.

The festival was organized by SABAH Innovation Center with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan , SOCAR , PASHA Holding , and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) .

Over the course of two days, Baku ID brought together dozens of speakers, investors, and startup representatives from around the world, becoming a central platform for the innovation ecosystem through parallel sessions, panel discussions, and presentations. The event featured more than 200 startups, 32 investors, 21 partners, and attracted over 4,000 guests. The program stood out for its focus on artificial intelligence, technology, and innovation.

The first day of the festival featured startup competitions and the University Demo Day , where students presented their innovative projects and competed for scholarships from ABB Tech Academy .

Throughout the festival, key representatives from SOCAR , the Innovation and Digital Development Agency , and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) shared their perspectives on corporate innovation, artificial intelligence, future workforce development, and building an innovation ecosystem.

Three significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed at the event, aimed at boosting Azerbaijan's startup and innovation sectors. The first MoU, between ARDVENTURE, SABAH, and SABAH, focuses on creating a“Technology Ambassadors” network in major innovation hubs in the Turkic world to support startups' access to international markets.

The following two memorandums were signed by SABAH with Galata Business Angels and Anbema Soft & Consulting . These collaborations are aimed at promoting international knowledge exchange in the fields of medical technologies, biotechnology, and innovative finance, as well as expanding access to promising global markets and attracting investments.

Notable speakers included Kwame Yamgnane, CEO of Qwasar Silicon Valley , Rafael Salazar, Founder of G8 Ventures and Sendity , Igor Burattini, Founder of MentalUp , Hasan Eminov, CEO of ABB Innovation and Niall McNulty , technology innovation researcher at the University of Cambridge . Their discussions highlighted the importance of developing innovation ecosystems, collaborating with startups, and embracing digital transformation.

In the startup showcase, local and international teams presented their products and ideas to investors, with many gaining entry into the group of promising startups for investment opportunities.

Baku ID also hosted the Startup World Cup , a global competition led by Pegasus Tech Ventures . SABAH organized this event for the second time, with“ Clopos” emerging as the winner among eight finalists, earning the right to represent Azerbaijan in the Grand Finals in San Francisco. A total of 80 applications from six countries were received, with the selection process handled by an international jury.

The event's closing ceremony, Nexus Awards , was a highlight, recognizing the best startups across 14 categories , with more than 8,000 votes cast. A total of 15 awards were presented, and more than 30 startups and companies received well-deserved recognition.

Additionally, eight regional companies successfully completed fundraising rounds, securing over $4 million in investments from prominent funds.

Baku ID , leaving a lasting impression with its showcased innovative ideas, technological advancements, and signed strategic partnerships, has once again confirmed the region's strong potential for continued growth.

