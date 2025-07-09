UAE Tightens Entry Rules For Nigerian Travellers

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Stringent new visa rules now govern travel from Nigeria to the United Arab Emirates, marking a sharp increase in restrictions. Transit visas have been fully suspended, while tourist visas for solo applicants aged 18 to 45 are no longer allowed. Those aged 45 and above must now demonstrate a six-month bank balance of at least USD 10,000 to qualify.

A directive communicated to travel agents in Dubai on Tuesday specified that Nigerians travelling alone within the 18–45‐year age range are ineligible for tourist visas, unless accompanied by a sponsor or family member. Transit visas, previously a popular route for Nigerians en route to third countries, are no longer being issued.

Applicants aged 45 or above must now submit a personal Nigerian bank statement covering the past six months, with each month showing a minimum end‐balance of USD 10,000 or its naira equivalent, in addition to standard documents such as hotel confirmations and passport data pages.

This adjustment follows the lifting of a two‐year UAE visa ban on Nigerian nationals in 2024, imposed during the COVID‐19 pandemic and citing public health concerns. The lifting had been conditional, and today's measures represent a further tightening of travel policy.

The new restrictions coincide with stricter visa policies implemented earlier by the United States, which limited Nigerian non‐immigrant visas to single entry and curtailed validity to three months. Analysts suggest that the synchronised timing of both countries' measures indicates a broader international shift towards more rigorous border management, with reciprocal visa policies and concerns about immigration system integrity driving the change.

Nigerians have long viewed Dubai as a gateway for business, tourism, education, and transit to other global hubs. Travel agencies report a sharp drop in bookings following the announcement. Industry insiders warn further restrictions could follow, prompting delays and cancellations of travel plans.

The financial bar set for older applicants is expected to deter a significant number of intended travellers. Many Nigerians do not hold such high balances, and the requirement imposes a substantial hurdle even for those capable of sponsoring companions or offering documentation via third parties.

Dubai's immigration authorities emphasised the need to carefully consider the updated guidelines before submitting applications. The withholding of transit visa issuance and added financial scrutiny reflect a tightening of immigration protocols under the banner of national security and border control.

While the UAE authorities have framed the policy shift as a matter of maintaining immigration integrity, Nigerian stakeholders see ramifications extending into commerce, education, and remittance flows. A sizable number of small businesses and professionals rely on Dubai as a key node in regional trade networks and financial remittance corridors.

Though there has been no official response from Nigerian government representatives, travel industry actors describe a growing sense of frustration and uncertainty among would-be travellers. Agencies are now advising clients to consider alternative hubs or to ensure compliance through sponsorship arrangements and rigorous documentation.

The coordinated timing with U. S. restrictions has fuelled speculation among international relations analysts that this might signal a form of external pressure or alignment. It comes amid increasing global scrutiny of passport security, fraud prevention, and efforts to stem irregular migration from parts of Africa.

