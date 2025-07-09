Eleven People Arrested In Panama For $290,000 Bank Fraud Wednesday July 9Th 2025

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Officials from the Economic Crimes Section of the Metropolitan Prosecutor's Office, in conjunction with the National Police, carried out Operation“Monteczuma” in the provinces of Panama, Panama Oeste, and Colón. Investigations indicate that the criminal group operated by opening bank accounts at a local financial institution and transferring funds without having the necessary funds. This fraud took advantage of a three-day system failure at the bank, which allowed the illicit transactions to be carried out.

According to authorities, the bank's financial losses exceed $290,000. During the raids carried out as part of the operation, two firearms, ammunition, technological equipment, and various documents were seized. All of these items will be handed over to judicial authorities as part of the investigative process. The Prosecutor's Office is continuing its investigation to fully clarify the facts and determine the criminal responsibility of those involved. The 11 arrested in Operation“Monteczuma.”