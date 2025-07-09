Mulino On Panama's Removal From The European Union's Gray List: It Was A Titanic Effort. -
Inauguration of the Río Hato Health Center
The president's statements were made during an opening ceremony for the new Health Center in Río Hato, attended by Health Minister Fernando Boyd Galindo, Deputy Health Minister Manuel Zambrano, and other local authorities and representatives from the region. According to Mulino, the Health Center is integrated with the Aquilino Tejeira Hospital, providing greater healthcare coverage to the population of Coclé. More than 17,000 people will benefit from the health facility, which will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., offering outpatient services, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, medical records, weight and height, social work, laboratory, gynecology, pediatrics, nutrition, early childhood stimulation, mental health, family medicine, and a portable X-ray unit. The investment for this project was $15 million, and it began in 2023 following the issuance of the order to proceed during the administration of former President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen.
Chiquita Panama
Regarding the situation in Bocas del Toro, with the departure of the Chiquita Panama company, he indicated that the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Julio Moltó, is handling the matter, as it is a private business matter, not a government matter. However, he stated that“whatever is in our hands, we will do.” “There is still, as far as I know, no final position on the Chiquita issue, except that they left,” he said.
