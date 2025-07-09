Greentech (HK00195) Shareholders Advised To Accept Metals X Partial Offer



10 July 2025 – Qualifying shareholders of Greentech Technology International Limited (“Greentech”, HKEx stock code: 00195) are advised by the company's independent board committee to accept the unconditional voluntary partial offer by Metals X Limited (“Metals X”) (the“Partial Offer”). According to Greentech's response document to the Partial Offer, the independent financial adviser to Greentech's independent board committee considered the Partial Offer fair and reasonable, and advised the independent board committee to recommend the qualifying shareholders to accept the Partial Offer. In reaching its recommendation, the independent financial adviser has taken into account, among others:

The offer price of HK$0.35 represents a premium of 25% over the share's closing price on the last trading day.

There is no material progress on resumption of share trading since its suspension on 2 September 2024, and none of the six guidance points set out in the resumption guidance was fulfilled; Greentech may be delisted if it fails to resume share trading by 1 March 2026.

Trading liquidity of Greentech shares was thin. Qualifying shareholders may encounter difficulties in selling a significant number of shares in one batch in the open market even if trading in the shares has resumed. The offer price of HK$0.35 would represent a premium of about 66.67% over the hypothetical adjusted price per share based on Greentech's hypothetical adjusted market capitalisation as at the last trading day. On 4 June 2025, Metals X, Australia's largest tin producer, announced its Partial Offer for up to 28% shareholding in Greentech at an offer price of HK$0.35 per share in cash. The offer document was released on 25 June 2025 and the deadline for acceptance of the Partial Offer is 4:00 pm on Wednesday, 23 July 2025. Metals X is a public limited company incorporated in Australia, with its shares listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX stock code: MLX). Its principal activities include (i) investment in the Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture Pty Ltd operating the Renison tin mine in Australia; and (ii) investments in companies undertaking exploration and development of tin, gold and base metals projects in Australia. - End - Issued by: Metals X Limited Through: CorporateLink Limited Media Enquiries: CorporateLink Limited Shiu Ka Yue Tel: 2801 6198 / 9029 1865 Email: ... Zoe Mak Tel: 2801 6090 / 6539 3300 Email: ... 10/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

