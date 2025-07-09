403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
From Indonesia To Global Recognition: CUHK Biomedical Engineering Student's Journey Of Excellence
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)'s continues to demonstrate its strength in nurturing global talent, as evidenced by the accomplishments of Michelle LEE, a third-year undergraduate student major in Biomedical Engineering (BMEGN) from Indonesia.
Michelle's team achieved distinction at the prestigious iGEM Grand Jamboree 2024 in Paris, securing a Gold Medal for their project "ResiSense" and earning a nomination for Best Education in the Undergraduate category. "Participating in the iGEM Grand Jamboree marked my first European experience. The achievement exceeded our expectations and validated our year-long dedication to the project," Michelle reflects.
The CUHK iGEM Team celebrates their Gold Medal achievement with project "ResiSense" at the Grand Jamboree in Paris (September 2024). Team member Michelle LEE (first from right, first row) represents the university's Biomedical Engineering programme.
Research Portfolio
Michelle's academic journey encompasses significant research experience across multiple disciplines. Her portfolio includes a summer internship with Belun Technology Company Limited at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, research in optogenetics under Professor Duan Liting's supervision, and an ongoing research internship in Professor Jonathan Choi's nanomedicine laboratory.
Academic Excellence
The CUHK Biomedical Engineering programme offers a comprehensive curriculum integrating multiple disciplines. "The programme's interdisciplinary approach, combining biological sciences, engineering principles, and hands-on project experience, provides an excellent foundation for innovation in medical technology," notes Michelle, who recently presented her research findings at TEDxCUHK.
Michelle LEE, a third-year Biomedical Engineering student at CUHK, presents her Gold Medal-winning iGEM research project "ResiSense" at TEDxCUHK (Summer 2025).
Strategic Educational Choice
Michelle selected CUHK based on its academic reputation, comprehensive scholarship programme, and strategic position in Asia. "Hong Kong's unique position as a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures, combined with CUHK's extensive network of industry partnerships and research opportunities, creates an ideal environment for international students," she explains.
Future Trajectory
As she approaches her final year, Michelle is focusing on her Final Year Project while participating in a departmental innovation initiative. Her post-graduation plans include pursuing doctoral studies, building upon her substantial undergraduate research experience.
Programme Impact
Michelle's achievements exemplify CUHK's success in delivering world-class biomedical engineering education that combines rigorous academic training with practical research opportunities. The programme continues to attract high-caliber international students, offering comprehensive development opportunities in Hong Kong's dynamic research and innovation ecosystem.
For detailed information about CUHK's Biomedical Engineering programme, visit:
Michelle's team achieved distinction at the prestigious iGEM Grand Jamboree 2024 in Paris, securing a Gold Medal for their project "ResiSense" and earning a nomination for Best Education in the Undergraduate category. "Participating in the iGEM Grand Jamboree marked my first European experience. The achievement exceeded our expectations and validated our year-long dedication to the project," Michelle reflects.
The CUHK iGEM Team celebrates their Gold Medal achievement with project "ResiSense" at the Grand Jamboree in Paris (September 2024). Team member Michelle LEE (first from right, first row) represents the university's Biomedical Engineering programme.
Research Portfolio
Michelle's academic journey encompasses significant research experience across multiple disciplines. Her portfolio includes a summer internship with Belun Technology Company Limited at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, research in optogenetics under Professor Duan Liting's supervision, and an ongoing research internship in Professor Jonathan Choi's nanomedicine laboratory.
Academic Excellence
The CUHK Biomedical Engineering programme offers a comprehensive curriculum integrating multiple disciplines. "The programme's interdisciplinary approach, combining biological sciences, engineering principles, and hands-on project experience, provides an excellent foundation for innovation in medical technology," notes Michelle, who recently presented her research findings at TEDxCUHK.
Michelle LEE, a third-year Biomedical Engineering student at CUHK, presents her Gold Medal-winning iGEM research project "ResiSense" at TEDxCUHK (Summer 2025).
Strategic Educational Choice
Michelle selected CUHK based on its academic reputation, comprehensive scholarship programme, and strategic position in Asia. "Hong Kong's unique position as a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures, combined with CUHK's extensive network of industry partnerships and research opportunities, creates an ideal environment for international students," she explains.
Future Trajectory
As she approaches her final year, Michelle is focusing on her Final Year Project while participating in a departmental innovation initiative. Her post-graduation plans include pursuing doctoral studies, building upon her substantial undergraduate research experience.
Programme Impact
Michelle's achievements exemplify CUHK's success in delivering world-class biomedical engineering education that combines rigorous academic training with practical research opportunities. The programme continues to attract high-caliber international students, offering comprehensive development opportunities in Hong Kong's dynamic research and innovation ecosystem.
For detailed information about CUHK's Biomedical Engineering programme, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment