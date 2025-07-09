403
Keppel Club Announces Exciting 2025 Initiatives: Growing An Inclusive Golfing Community In Singapore
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - Keppel Club , Singapore's only members' club that welcomes public golfers to its golf facilities is gearing up for an exciting year in 2025. The Club is set to roll out a series of bold initiatives and events aimed at growing its golfing community and making the sport more inclusive and accessible to all.
Expanding Golf Access – Golf for Everyone
Keppel Club's vision for 2025 is clear: to create a welcoming space where everyone, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, can learn, play, and connect. A standout initiative is the launch of the“Introductory Golf Try-Out by Keppel Club” beginner's programme in July 2025, in partnership with Sport Singapore's ActiveSG. This is an introductory programme to help anyone who is new to golf to learn about the spor. All Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents who register for this programme can use their ActiveSG credit to offset the fees.
With inclusivity being a key priority, Keppel Club is also teaming up with the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) and the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) to offer golf experiences for persons with disabilities (PWDs). The partnership aims to empower PWDs, giving them the opportunity to try the sport and thrive in it.
Apart from these community golfing events, the Club is enhancing access for corporate and private groups through tailored booking packages, making it easier than ever to enjoy a round of golf with colleagues, friends, or clients.
Major Events and Community Fun
For donations and registration to play in Keppel Charity Golf 2025, please visit
Enhancing the Experience – New Services
To make 2025 even more memorable, Keppel Club will also enhance its offerings with new services. The Club is introducing Private and Corporate Golf Booking services, catering to both individuals and businesses seeking a premium golfing experience. Whether for business meetings, corporate events, or private celebrations, Keppel Club is the perfect venue for both professional and social occasions.
As Keppel Club celebrates its 121-year legacy, it remains committed to fostering an inclusive, vibrant, and community-driven golf culture in Singapore. With its exciting new initiatives and events, the Club invites golfers of all levels, corporate groups, and newcomers to explore the range of offerings available in 2025. Join Keppel Club in embracing the future of golf in Singapore-whether learning the game or participating in events.
To learn more about Keppel Club's 2025 golf events and to register for the games, please visit
