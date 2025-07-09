Rockbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Advances Portfolio In Walker Lane Hotspot

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As Nevada's Walker Lane becomes a prime target for mineral exploration, Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is strategically positioned to capitalize, owning and developing four high-potential exploration properties in the area.“With a vision to evolve into Nevada's premier silver and gold producer, Lahontan has built a robust portfolio of assets across this geologically diverse and historically rich trend,” reads a recent article.“The company controls four properties in the heart of Walker Lane: Santa Fe, West Santa Fe, Moho and Redlich. The company's flagship project, the Santa Fe Mine, is a 26.4 km2 past-producing, oxide-hosted gold-silver property. Between 1988 and 1995, Santa Fe produced 356,000 ounces of gold and 784,000 ounces of silver via open-pit mining and heap-leach processing. Since 2021, Lahontan has drilled 13,118 meters across 50 holes, contributing to a pit-constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate of 1.539 million indicated ounces and 0.411 million inferred ounces of gold equivalent.”

Lahontan Gold is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km 2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing*. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025.

*Please see the“Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project,” Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: Dec. 10, 2024, Report Date: Jan. 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the company's website and SEDAR+.

