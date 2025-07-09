420 With CNW - Adult-Use Marijuana Sales To Start In Delaware On August 1

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Delaware's recreational cannabis sales will officially start on August 1, according to an announcement by state officials. This marks the first confirmed date for the launch of the state's legal marijuana industry.

Given all the delays and hiccups that have plagued the planned rollout of recreational sales in Delaware, other industry actors like Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) in other markets hope...

