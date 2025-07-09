Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Gabonese President Oligui Nguema
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Landau met today with Gabon’s President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema. Deputy Secretary Landau and President Oligui Nguema reaffirmed joint commitments to deepen commercial and economic ties, advance infrastructure, and pursue security cooperation. Both leaders agreed to take concrete steps to expand the bilateral relationship moving forward.
