Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Mauritanian President Ghazouani

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met this afternoon in Washington with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. Deputy Secretary Landau and President Ghazouani discussed the benefits of Mauritania partnering with the U.S. private sector to advance prosperity in both countries. They also discussed regional security in the Sahel.

