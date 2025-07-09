Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With German Foreign Minister Wadephul

2025-07-09 11:00:23

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul regarding events in the Middle East and discussed ways to foster stability in the region and to ensure Iran does not develop or obtain a nuclear weapon.  The Secretary highlighted Israel’s agreement to a 60-day ceasefire and the need for Hamas to release remaining hostages and accept the ceasefire deal.

