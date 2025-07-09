Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Liberian President Boakai

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met this afternoon in Washington with Liberian President Joseph Boakai. They discussed potential avenues to promote U.S. and Liberian commercial projects for mining, small business development, and other private enterprise opportunities. Deputy Secretary Landau also lauded last week’s important agreement to increase multi-user access to Liberia’s railway to further facilitate economic development for the benefit of both countries. The Deputy welcomed Liberia’s presence on the UN Security Council for its 2026-2027 term and the two committed to working together on shared interests.