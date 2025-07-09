Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Liberian President Boakai
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met this afternoon in Washington with Liberian President Joseph Boakai. They discussed potential avenues to promote U.S. and Liberian commercial projects for mining, small business development, and other private enterprise opportunities. Deputy Secretary Landau also lauded last week’s important agreement to increase multi-user access to Liberia’s railway to further facilitate economic development for the benefit of both countries. The Deputy welcomed Liberia’s presence on the UN Security Council for its 2026-2027 term and the two committed to working together on shared interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment