Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Liberian President Boakai

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Liberian President Boakai


2025-07-09 11:00:23

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met this afternoon in Washington with Liberian President Joseph Boakai. They discussed potential avenues to promote U.S. and Liberian commercial projects for mining, small business development, and other private enterprise opportunities. Deputy Secretary Landau also lauded last week’s important agreement to increase multi-user access to Liberia’s railway to further facilitate economic development for the benefit of both countries. The Deputy welcomed Liberia’s presence on the UN Security Council for its 2026-2027 term and the two committed to working together on shared interests.

MENAFN09072025004514009831ID1109781978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search