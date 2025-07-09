Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Israeli Soldier Killed In S. Gaza Clashes 57,680 Palestinians Murdered By Israeli Soldiers

One Israeli Soldier Killed In S. Gaza Clashes 57,680 Palestinians Murdered By Israeli Soldiers


2025-07-09 10:05:56
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA/JERUSALEM, Jul 10 (NNN-WAFA/MA'AN) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said yesterday that, it killed an Israeli soldier, during clashes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The incident occurred in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis, as Hamas fighters attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles, targeting a tank and an armoured personnel carrier, with missiles, the brigades said in a press statement.

The brigades added that, its members targeted two military excavators, and engaged with Israeli soldiers, noting that, the field conditions did not permit them to capture one of the soldiers, so they killed him and took his weapon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed in a statement that“Palestinian militants” in Gaza killed a soldier during an attempted“abduction.”

An initial investigation indicated that, during an assault in Khan Younis, militants emerged from an underground tunnel and attacked Israeli troops, said the statement.

Security forces in the area opened fire at the militants, hitting several of them and thwarting the abduction attempt, the military added.

This was the 889th Israeli soldier killed, since Oct, 2023, when Israel launched its assault on Gaza.

In Gaza, local authorities said, at least 57,680 Palestinians, including women and children, have been murdered, since the start of the war.– NNN-WAFA/MA'AN

MENAFN09072025000200011047ID1109781958

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search