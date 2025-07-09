One Israeli Soldier Killed In S. Gaza Clashes 57,680 Palestinians Murdered By Israeli Soldiers
The incident occurred in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis, as Hamas fighters attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles, targeting a tank and an armoured personnel carrier, with missiles, the brigades said in a press statement.
The brigades added that, its members targeted two military excavators, and engaged with Israeli soldiers, noting that, the field conditions did not permit them to capture one of the soldiers, so they killed him and took his weapon.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed in a statement that“Palestinian militants” in Gaza killed a soldier during an attempted“abduction.”
An initial investigation indicated that, during an assault in Khan Younis, militants emerged from an underground tunnel and attacked Israeli troops, said the statement.
Security forces in the area opened fire at the militants, hitting several of them and thwarting the abduction attempt, the military added.
This was the 889th Israeli soldier killed, since Oct, 2023, when Israel launched its assault on Gaza.
In Gaza, local authorities said, at least 57,680 Palestinians, including women and children, have been murdered, since the start of the war.– NNN-WAFA/MA'AN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment