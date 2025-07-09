Trump Cancels Wind And Solar Subsidies - Canada's Net Zero Policies Are Economic Suicide Says Friends Of Science Society

While Trump focusses on energy security and dismantling the climate empire in the US by pulling out of the Paris Agreement and cancelling wind and solar subsidies, Canada still plods a Net Zero path to economic suicide, says Friends of Science Society.

CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 07, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order ending subsidies for wind and solar , but Canada appears to be going in the opposite direction, says Friends of Science Society. In a new video explainer titled "Canada's Net Zero Climate Policies ," retired energy economist Robert Lyman lays out the dire consequences of attempting to reach Net Zero, in short - economic suicide.

Net Zero intends to address the alleged climate emergency, says Friends of Science Society, noting that on July 08, 2025, the New York Times reported that President Trump has enlisted the aid of three well-known climate scientists who challenge the "consensus." One of the scientists, Dr. Roy Spencer, was Friends of Science Society's guest speaker in 2020 on the topic of "The Main Reasons Why There's No Climate Emergency ."

Meanwhile in Canada, as reported by CBC on April 11, 2025, big city mayors and officials claim there is a climate emergency. They advocate for an east-west power grid and no more pipelines, meaning Canada's energy and economic security will be at risk.

As Canada and the US continue negotiating new trade arrangements, these conflicting domestic policies will have to be addressed, says Friends of Science.

Canada recently passed the "Building Canada Act." One of the first major projects proposed by Nova Scotia was a 66-GigaWatt offshore wind farm. Friends of Science Society calls this a 'green delusion' noting that the Liberal platform to build an east-west grid is uneconomic and may put Canada at risk of national blackouts as was recently experienced by Spain and Portugal.

On July 08, 2025, the Department of Energy in the US issued a new report on grid reliability and tweeted " The Department of Energy warns that blackouts could increase by 100 times in 2030 if the U.S. continues to shutter reliable power sources and fails to add additional firm capacity." These risks will inevitably also affect Canada as there are several north-south regional power grid arrangements. British Columbia has been a net importer of power from the US as its mostly hydro-based generation faces another year of drought.

Friends of Science Society produced a new video asking if Net Zero enthusiasts have considered that the convergence of decarbonization policies in Canada, the EV mandates, the build-out of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the plan to install heat pumps to replace natural gas will crash Canada's provincial power grids, most of which are at or below capacity.

As reported by CBS on July 03, 2025, Trump's recent One Big Beautiful Bill ended a $7,500 tax break for electric vehicles (EV) (as of Sept. 30, 2025). By contrast in Canada, the Carney government has doubled down on its EV mandate, targeting 100% Zero emissions car sales by 2035, as stated on the federal Liberal party website .

The Canadian auto sector is already facing challenges and uncertain with respect to Trump's tariffs. Canadian auto manufacturers are asking the government to drop the EV mandates, as reported in the National Post of July 06, 2025.

At the same time, China's BYD EVs are blocked by both Canada and the US by tariffs. A glowing op-ed about BDY in the New York Times of July 08, 2025 lauds China's "state capitalism" approach which is central to their "Made-in-China 2025 " strategy. As Dr. Benny Peiser pointed out in a 2024 interview , Net Zero hands the economic advantage to China, on cars, solar panels and more, to the detriment of the West.

As Robert Lyman laid out in his 2022 report "The Pursuit of the Impossible " there is no global material supply chain for EVs and not enough power generation to support Canada's EV policies.

The evidence shows that there is no energy transition in progress, as outlined in this Friends of Science video explainer "Global Energy Demand - Highlights of the 2025 Statistical Review of World Energy ."

About

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 23rd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

Friends of Science Society

PO Box 61172 RPO Kensington

Calgary AB T2N 4S6

Canada

Toll-free Telephone: 1-888-789-9597

Web: friendsofscience

E-mail: contact(at)friendsofscience(dot)org

Web: climatechange101

SOURCE Friends of Science Society

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED