Dhar Mann, The #1 Digital Scripted Creator Globally, Named To Inaugural TIME100 Creators List

BURBANK, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dhar Mann, the #1 digital scripted creator globally, has been named to the inaugural TIME100 Creators list, recognizing 100 of the most influential digital voices shaping culture today.

A mission-driven entrepreneur and leading digital storyteller, Dhar Mann connects with a global community of over 137 million followers, amassing more than 10 billion views annually across platforms. In 2018, he founded Dhar Mann Studios with a clear vision to create inspirational narrative content that makes a positive impact worldwide. Today, the company produces several hours of uplifting, purpose-driven media each week, highlighting stories rooted in compassion, kindness, and real-life lessons that resonate with audiences of all ages, making Dhar Mann Studios a trusted and brand safe destination.

As online video consumption continues to see increased growth, Dhar Mann Studios is helping lead the charge as one of the largest creator studios. DMS employs nearly 200 people and operates out of a 125,000-square-foot, three-stage facility in Burbank, blending the creative force of digital storytelling with the scale of a traditional studio model.

DMS continues to grow its global storytelling footprint, delivering purpose-driven content across short-form, long-form, audio, and soon, OTT platforms. Its creator services arm, 5th Quarter Agency, supports fellow creators in scaling their businesses, monetizing IP, and unlocking new revenue.

This recognition by TIME follows Dhar Mann's back-to-back #2 rankings on Forbes' Top Creators list.

Alongside his impactful storytelling, Dhar's fans connect with him personally through candid glimpses of his life as a father and husband on Instagram and TikTok, where he shares relatable and authentic moments from his everyday life.

About Dhar Mann

Dhar Mann is the #1 digital scripted content creator in the world. In 2018, Dhar founded Dhar Mann Studios, a digital media company with a mission to share inspirational narrative content that makes a positive impact on people across the world. DMS reaches over 137M followers and amasses over 10B views per year across platforms. With a 125,000 SF, three-stage production facility in Burbank and nearly 200 employees, DMS is one of the most visible creator-built companies bridging legacy Hollywood and the creator economy. Dhar was recognized by Forbes as the #2 Top Creator both in 2024 and 2025.

Dhar has been recognized by Forbes as the #2 Top Creator in 2024 and 2025. He has also been recognized for several awards including Favorite Male Creator nominee at the 2024 and 2025 Kids Choice Awards, and is a three-time Telly award winner and Shorty award winner for best YouTube Presence, in addition to recently being honored for "Studio of the Year" at the 2025 ceremony. In 2022, he was also nominated for Best Scripted Series at the Streamy Awards and acknowledged by YouTube as the 2nd Top Creator on YouTube in 2021.

