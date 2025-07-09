Flex Announces Date For First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call
AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 7:30 AM (CT) / 8:30 AM (ET).
The live webcast presentation will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at href="" rel="nofollow" fle . The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.
About Flex Ltd.
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Investors & Analysts
Michelle Simmons
Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations and Public Relations
(669) 242-6332
[email protected]
Media & Press
Yvette Lorenz
Director, Executive Communications and Corporate PR
(415) 225-7315
[email protected]
