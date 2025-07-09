梁思浩youtube直播節目探討玄學商業策略 揭示企業決策新趨勢

感謝【風生水起】,感謝香港頂尖影視紅人梁思浩先生 Spencer Leung 和團隊!

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 著名電視主持人梁思浩日前聯同馬君程師傅 進行了一場震撼業界的「玄商」直播講座,吸引逾數萬觀眾在線參與,揭開商業成功背後的玄學奧秘。

講座重點回顧:明星主持遇上玄學大師馬君程師傅和梁思浩在直播中分享:

「馬師父用紫微斗數幫我搵到事業嘅『天財位』,原來我過去一直用錯方法!財運即刻大幅提升。」

精彩內容包括:

✅如何用「玄商」原理避開78%商業陷阱

✅馬師父親授3招「財星入命」佈局法

✅多位企業家真實案例:應用後業績大幅增長 40% - 200%

點解「玄商」成為商業新趨勢?

在經濟動盪時期,聰明商人開始關注:

✅ 時機選擇學 - 避開個人「破財期」,把握「爆發月」

✅ 空間能量學 - 辦公室風水與命格完美配合

✅ 人事合盤學 - 搵對「命中貴人」夥伴

錯過直播 ?仲有最後機會!

你的線上風水師 MJC-FS 特別推出:

🔮 「玄商戰略十二計 」線上大師課

梁思浩親身分享應用心得

馬師父獨家傳授「流年財位推算法」

MJC-FS開發者兼C.E.O. Warren Lau表示:「呢套方法幫我2008年金融海嘯逆市賺427%,而家終於可以公開分享。」



風生水起#04|玄商智慧解密|十點開播|梁思浩|馬君程 | 紫微斗數 | 玄商 | 香港玄學學會創辦人

