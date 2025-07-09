Ukraine, EU Begin Screening Procedure In Energy Sector
“Screening is an important stage in the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the EU and will determine further steps in implementing the EU acquis under Chapter 15 'Energy' and Chapter 21 'Trans-European Networks',” the report states.
On July 8, 2025, a presentation was held in Brussels on the current progress in implementing EU legislation in such areas as energy efficiency, gas market, security of supply, renewable energy, and trans-European networks. The Ukrainian side outlined the main challenges in the implementation process and briefed EU representatives on the needs for support.
The representatives of the European Commission noted Ukraine's progress in such sectors as gas, electricity, market design, and strengthening the institutional capacity.
The initiatives proposed by the Ukrainian side include strengthening cooperation between the national energy regulator and the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER); Ukraine's involvement as an observer in EU bodies developing energy legislation; accelerating the connection of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine to the Union Database; integration of energy markets, etc.
A reminder that, in late June 2025, Ukraine completed an official screening of its legislative compliance with EU standards under Chapter 14 'Transport' and Chapter 21 'Trans-European Transport Networks'.
Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry
