Cydcor's Vera Quinn Named Finalist For CEO Of The Year By The Los Angeles Business Journal

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Cydcor is proud to announce that CEO and President Vera Quinn has been named a CEO of the Year finalist by the Los Angeles Business Journal as part of its 2025 Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards. The annual event celebrated transformational women leaders in Los Angeles, honoring individuals who are making significant contributions to both business and community leadership.







Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor - 2025 LABJ Women's Leadership Award Finalist

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Quinn was selected from hundreds of nominees for her visionary, people-first leadership style that has helped fuel Cydcor's rapid growth, innovation, and purpose-driven culture.

"I am incredibly honored to be named a finalist alongside so many accomplished and inspirational women," said Quinn. "It's energizing to see the influence women leaders have on both business and the community."

A Year of Impact and Expansion

The recognition comes on the heels of a banner year for Cydcor. Under Quinn's leadership and with strong momentum continuing into 2025, the company achieved double-digit revenue growth for the second consecutive year in 2024, a record in its more than 30-year history. Cydcor has expanded into new industries capitalizing its core strength as a leader in outsourced sales for Fortune 500 and emerging companies.

In 2025, Cydcor earned its ninth consecutive DIRECTV Dealer of the Year Revolution Award , further cementing its reputation for excellence in performance and partnership. The company was recently named a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles for the 13th time, underscoring a culture built on opportunity, development, and results.

About Cydcor

For three decades and counting, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while harnessing technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Gail Michalak

805-277-5525

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Cydcor LLC