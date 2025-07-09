ICW Group Named A Ward's 50 Top Performing Property & Casualty Insurance Company For 2025

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICW Group Insurance Companies has again earned a place on the prestigious Ward's 50 list of top-performing property and casualty insurance companies. Marking the 11th consecutive year-and 19th time overall-the company has been honored for outstanding financial strength and long-term performance.

Each year, Ward Benchmarking, a division of Aon, analyzes the financial results of nearly 3,000 U.S.-based P&C insurers to identify the industry's top performers. Companies selected for the Ward's 50 list demonstrate stable financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over a five-year period.

"Being part of the Ward's 50 for well over a decade is a clear reflection of the extraordinary work and dedication of the entire team at ICW Group," said Kevin Prior, CEO, ICW Group. "It also underscores the trust our agents, brokers, and policyholders place in us, and our ongoing commitment to earning it every day."

Recently, ICW Group announced the launch of ICW Specialty, a new business unit through VerTerra Insurance, ICW Group's Excess and Surplus lines insurer.

"Achieving a place on the Ward's 50 list reinforces our strong market position as we advance our strategic priorities around growth and diversification of our offerings," said Mark Moitoso, President, ICW Group. "As we broaden our scope to deliver even greater value to our partners and customers, this accomplishment signals that we're well-positioned for future success."

In selecting the Ward's 50 top performers, AON identifies companies that pass financial stability requirements and measure their ability to grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results.

About ICW Group

ICW Group Insurance Companies is a top-tier, national, multi-line Property & Casualty insurance company, providing comprehensive coverage to safeguard our customers' world. Representing a group of carriers, including Insurance Company of the West, Explorer Insurance Company, and VerTerra Insurance, ICW Group is committed to creating the best insurance experience possible for its policyholder customers and network of independent agent and broker partners. For more information, visit .

SOURCE ICW Group

