BIGBEAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding BigBear.ai business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; (ii) as a result, the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (iii) accordingly, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; (iv) the foregoing error caused BigBear to misstate various items in several of the Company's previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; (vi) BigBear would require extra time and expense to correct the inaccurate financial statements, thereby increasing the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
If you are a long-term stockholder of BigBear, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.
Legal Disclaimer:
