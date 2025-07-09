Trump Imposes 50% Tariffs On Brazil After Spat With President Lula, 'Will Increase Further If...'
He also wrote that the US will further hike the tariff rates if Brazil raises their rates but openness for negotiations if Brazil revised its trade policiesWhat the letter said?
In the letter to President Lula, Trump wrote, "I knew and dealt with former President Jair Bolsonaro, and respected him greatly, as did most other Leaders of Countries. The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!"Also Read | Trump now hits Iraq, Libya, five others with new tariffs
"Due in part to Brazil 's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans (as lately illustrated by the Brazilian Supreme Court, which has issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to U.S. Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market), starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade this 50% Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," he added.
Trump accused the Brazilian government of unfair trade practices. He stated that the tariffs imposed by the US on goods imported from Brazil is "far less than what is needed to have a level playing field."
In the letter, Trump wrote,“In addition, we have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Brazil, and have concluded that we must move away from the longstanding, and very unfair trade relationship engendered by Brazil's Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal.”
"Please understand that the 50% number is far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country. And it is necessary to have this to rectify the grave injustices of the current regime. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Brazil, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely other words, in a matter of weeks," he added.
In the letter, Trump warned that if Brazil raised tariffs on American imports, he would hike the tariff rate by an equal margin. However, he also signaled openness to lowering the tariffs if Brazil revised its trade policies. Trump directed his administration to monitor the situation closely.Also Read | Trump Reveals New Batch of Tariffs From Iraq to Philippines
In the letter, he wrote, "Additionally, because of Brazil's continued attacks on the Digital Trade activities of American Companies, as well as other unfair Trading Practices, I am directing United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to immediately initiate a Section 301 Investigation of Brazil."
"If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, and eliminate your Tariff , and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with the United States of America," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment