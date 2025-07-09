2025 Super Mom Crowned As Campaign Raises Over $5.2 Million Benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Novack's inspiring journey earned her a spot in Woman's World Magazine and a well-deserved luxury escape to Napa Valley. From leading with integrity and grace to embracing the joys and challenges of raising children solo, Novack's story struck a chord with people across the nation-and for good reason. She embodies what it means to be a Super Mom.

This year's competition, hosted by Grammy-nominated artist and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, raised an incredible $5,281,833 to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). These funds help provide life-saving care, support critical treatments and innovative research, and ensure every child at one of their 170 member children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada receives the best possible care.

The 2025 Super Mom campaign is part of a larger effort by Colossal that has raised over $14.5 million for CMN Hospitals since its launch three years ago.

This year also welcomed Christi Lukasiak (Dance Moms alum and entrepreneur), who selected two standout moms for Christi's Picks, where she personally selected two qualifying competitors who crafted heartfelt projects with their kids to uplift patients at CMN Hospitals. Their prize? A weekend getaway to New Orleans, and a stay at Christi's own Sinners & Saints Airbnb.

Tori Auth, who launched a mom-daughter project creating pillow and blanket care packages for kids undergoing cancer treatment.

Jacqui Pscolka, who rallied her sons and neighborhood kids to handcraft more than 80 bracelets for hospitalized children.

In addition to honoring this year's champion, Colossal celebrates past Super Moms, Deb Stewart (2024) and London Reber (2023), two powerhouse women whose motherhood journeys continue to uplift and inspire.

As Ms. Novack prepares to toast her win in wine country, Colossal's fundraising campaign's impact lives on in the countless children and families supported by CMN Hospitals, proving, once again, that when moms rise, miracles follow.

For more information, visit colossal/supermom .

