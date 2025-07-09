2025 Super Mom Crowned As Campaign Raises Over $5.2 Million Benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®
This year's competition, hosted by Grammy-nominated artist and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, raised an incredible $5,281,833 to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). These funds help provide life-saving care, support critical treatments and innovative research, and ensure every child at one of their 170 member children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada receives the best possible care.
The 2025 Super Mom campaign is part of a larger effort by Colossal that has raised over $14.5 million for CMN Hospitals since its launch three years ago.
This year also welcomed Christi Lukasiak (Dance Moms alum and entrepreneur), who selected two standout moms for Christi's Picks, where she personally selected two qualifying competitors who crafted heartfelt projects with their kids to uplift patients at CMN Hospitals. Their prize? A weekend getaway to New Orleans, and a stay at Christi's own Sinners & Saints Airbnb.
Among them:
-
Tori Auth, who launched a mom-daughter project creating pillow and blanket care packages for kids undergoing cancer treatment.
Jacqui Pscolka, who rallied her sons and neighborhood kids to handcraft more than 80 bracelets for hospitalized children.
In addition to honoring this year's champion, Colossal celebrates past Super Moms, Deb Stewart (2024) and London Reber (2023), two powerhouse women whose motherhood journeys continue to uplift and inspire.
As Ms. Novack prepares to toast her win in wine country, Colossal's fundraising campaign's impact lives on in the countless children and families supported by CMN Hospitals, proving, once again, that when moms rise, miracles follow.
For more information, visit colossal/supermom .
ABOUT COLOSSAL
Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Super Mom, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal . Who's Next?
MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal, (602) 633-4163, [email protected] , colossal
SOURCE COLOSSAL
