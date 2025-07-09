mjc-fs | Logo

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A growing body of evidence suggests over 50% of ultra-high-net-worth individuals consult metaphysical experts when making major business decisions, according to industry observers. This practice has become particularly prevalent among Asian real estate dynasties, Wall Street funds, and Silicon Valley tech firms.

The Emerging Science of Strategic Metaphysics

1. Geomancy in Real Estate Development

Several Hong Kong property conglomerates now employ full-time feng shui masters who analyze:

✅ Underground "dragon vein" energy flows

✅ Building orientations aligned with principals' birth charts

✅ Construction timelines synchronized with stakeholders' elemental profiles

2. Celestial Market Timing

A $18B New York hedge fund has reported consistent outperformance since 2015 by:

✅Aligning trades with planetary cycles

✅Avoiding volatile periods using astrological indicators

✅Adjusting portfolios based on annual flying star charts

3. Executive Succession Planning

Multiple Fortune 500 companies now incorporate:

✅Bazi (八字) analysis for leadership potential

✅Conflict period identification for decision-makers

✅Elemental compatibility assessments for management teams

Democratizing Strategic Wisdom

Warren Lau , Developer and C.E.O. of MJC-FS comments: "Our research indicates 83% of career setbacks and 72% of investment losses could be avoided through proper metaphysical analysis. We're making these time-tested strategies accessible through modern digital platforms."

The company recently launched:

✅AI-powered destiny cycle analysis

✅Corporate energy optimization services

✅Executive decision-support tools

