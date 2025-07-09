Ladakh LG Empowered To Appoint Group A Officers
In a notification, the President has directed that all appointments to all Group 'A' posts of General Civil Services in the administration of Union territory of Ladakh, shall be made by the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, appointed under article 239 of the Constitution.
However, the notification stipulates that appointments to two key positions-the Chief Secretary of Ladakh and the Director General of Police-will continue to require approval of the Central Government.“Provided that, no appointment to the post of Chief Secretary, Ladakh and Director General of Police, Union territory Ladakh shall be made except with the previous approval of the Central Government,” reads the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).Read Also Union Home Secretary Reviews Development Of Ladakh Ladakh Reserves 80% Jobs for STs Under New Rules
