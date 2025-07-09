Ladakh LG Empowered To Appoint Group A Officers

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant move, the President of India has granted the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh the power to make appointments to all Group 'A' posts of General Civil Services within the territory.

In a notification, the President has directed that all appointments to all Group 'A' posts of General Civil Services in the administration of Union territory of Ladakh, shall be made by the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, appointed under article 239 of the Constitution.

However, the notification stipulates that appointments to two key positions-the Chief Secretary of Ladakh and the Director General of Police-will continue to require approval of the Central Government.“Provided that, no appointment to the post of Chief Secretary, Ladakh and Director General of Police, Union territory Ladakh shall be made except with the previous approval of the Central Government,” reads the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

