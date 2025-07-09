Court Pulls Up J & K Police Officer For Mocking SC Judgment

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday came down heavily on a police officer for making a remark that implied noncompliance with the Supreme Court's guidelines could result in departmental action against almost all police officers.

The officer, SHO of Gandhi Nagar Jammu station, had objected to a petition filed by a 69-year-old man alleging non-compliance with the Supreme Court's 2014 judgment in Arnesh Kumar vs. State of Bihar & Others, which laid down clear guidelines for avoiding unnecessary arrests under Section 41 Cr.

Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul directed the SHO to appear in person and show cause why he should not be punished for contempt of court. The bench strongly asserted that the executive, including all government and non-government functionaries, is legally, constitutionally, and statutorily bound to comply with court orders.

“Shorn off further deliberation, it is made clear here that the Executive, including government/non-government functionaries and the police department, is no exception to that obligation,” the court said.“Judicial orders are binding on the executive to uphold the rule of law.”

The court took serious note of an objection filed by the SHO, in which he stated:

“That if the judgment of the Hon'ble Court is to be followed in strict sense, then almost all the officers of the state would be held liable under clause 11.5 of the judgment.”

Responding sharply, the court observed:

“The above words do not need rocket science to understand. They show that the officer is least bothered about court orders. He should have been ashamed to say such words. If those words reflect the official stand of the department, it suggests a deeply problematic approach toward judicial authority.”

The bench noted that the officer seemed to believe he could act at his own discretion rather than in accordance with the court's rulings.

“Instead of initiating proceedings against the SHO, the department has permitted him to do whatever he would like to do,” the court added.

It emphasized that no department or officer is permitted to interpret court directions based on personal whims.“All citizens, government or non-government bodies are under strict legal obligation to implement court orders word by word, letter by letter.”

The court further stated:

“If the officer or his department is not willing to comply with court orders, the consequences - including contempt proceedings, disciplinary action, and payment of compensation - must follow. If such disobedience is tolerated, the future of rule of law in this country is grim.”

The court concluded that the SHO had committed contempt by failing to comply with the Arnesh Kumar guidelines and held him guilty of noncompliance.

The SHO has been directed to personally appear before the court on July 14 to explain why he should not be punished for contempt.

The bench also instructed the police department to initiate departmental proceedings against the officer and noted that he is liable to pay compensation to the petitioner. The exact compensation amount will be decided on the next hearing date.