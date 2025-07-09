Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA -- At least 105 Palestinian are massacred and 530 others injured in new attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON -- The US Department of State announces sanctions on UN Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories.

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald J. Trump imposes a new round of tariffs to six countries, including Algeria, Libya and Iraq, effective on August 1.

NEW DELHI -- A Jaguar fighter jet crashes during training in India, killing two piolets. (end)