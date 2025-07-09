Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-09 08:07:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA -- At least 105 Palestinian are massacred and 530 others injured in new attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON -- The US Department of State announces sanctions on UN Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories.

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald J. Trump imposes a new round of tariffs to six countries, including Algeria, Libya and Iraq, effective on August 1.

NEW DELHI -- A Jaguar fighter jet crashes during training in India, killing two piolets. (end)

MENAFN09072025000071011013ID1109781892

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search