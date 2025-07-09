Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Powerstone Metals Corp./Libra Energy Materials Inc.


2025-07-09 08:06:41
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 juillet/July 2025) - The common shares of Libra Energy Materials Inc. (LIBR), previously listed as PowerStone Metals Corp. (PS) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Libra Energy Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects in Ontario are being explored under a $33M earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership over its Toivo project in Ontario, adjacent to Soules Bay-Caron, and its Nemiscau and Wegucci projects in Quebec, Canada. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Libra Energy Materials Inc. (LIBR), précédemment cotées sous le nom de PowerStone Metals Corp. (PS), ont été approuvées pour leur cotation à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur le jour de la négociation.

Libra Energy Materials Inc. est une entreprise canadienne d'exploration minérale axée sur la découverte et le développement des minéraux critiques nécessaires à la transition vers l'énergie verte. Les projets Flanders North, Flanders South et SBC de Libra en Ontario sont explorés dans le cadre d'un accord d'acquisition de 33 millions de dollars avec la société KoBold Metals. De plus, Libra détient 100 % de son projet Toivo en Ontario, adjacent à Soules Bay-Caron, ainsi que ses projets Nemiscau et Wegucci au Québec, Canada. L'équipe de Libra se compose d'un mélange d'exécuteurs expérimentés, d'ingénieurs et de géoscientifiques, dotés d'une vaste expérience dans l'exploitation minière et l'exploration minérale, les marchés de capitaux, la gestion d'actifs, l'énergie et l'engagement des Premières Nations.

Issuer/Émetteur : Libra Energy Materials Inc.
Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : LIBR
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 57 445 634
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 4 485 926
CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier
CUSIP : 53160R 10 5
ISIN : CA 53160R 10 5 5
OLD CUSIP/ISIN : 73938G108/CA73938G1081
Boardlot/Quotité : 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de négociation : Le 10 juillet/July 2025
Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Odyssey Trust Company

