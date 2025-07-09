Ally Solutions Gains Momentum As The Most Affordable AI Front Desk For Small Businesses

Ally is changing that dynamic, giving small businesses a 24/7 AI-powered "front desk" without the enterprise price tag.

While AI quickly becomes a standard tool for larger businesses, small teams are still struggling to access the tools they need. Most are either priced out, overwhelmed by complexity, or ignored altogether. Ally is changing that dynamic by giving small businesses a 24/7 AI-powered "front desk" without the enterprise price tag or technical barrier.

Earlier this month, the company announced a new pricing model. $450/ month for Voice AI with unlimited minutes and full onboarding support. With the lowest price points in the industry, Ally is swiftly following through on its mission: to help business owners handle calls, boost customer support and conversions, and stay focused on what matters.

A recent example from a Denver-based HVAC business owner juggling every role. Taking calls mid-job was costing opportunities. Missed calls meant missed leads, and handling admin while in the field wasn't sustainable.

"We built Ally for the do-it-all business owners, the ones answering their own phones, closing their own deals, and keeping things running after hours," said Trevor Schrier, Ally Solutions Founder and CEO. "They don't need complicated dashboards. They need powerful tools that just work, so they can focus on growing their business."

Schrier is quickly growing a following, knighted the "Robin Hood of AI" for giving small business owners the kind of technology once reserved for Fortune 500s. Tools that respond instantly, scale with demand, and pay for themselves with every missed call they recover. His reputation comes from putting people first.

The company is set to be featured on ABC7 News Denver for its massive impact on local businesses. While Denver is homebase, Ally's client footprint spans the nation, and it's growing fast.

Behind the scenes, Ally Solutions is currently finalizing several of the largest contracts and partnerships in its history, expected to be announced later this quarter.

What makes Ally different isn't just the price or product, it's the philosophy and people.

"AI shouldn't feel like a new department," said Schrier. "It should feel like an extra set of hands. There when you need it, invisible when you don't."

About Ally Solutions

Ally Solutions, founded by Trevor Schrier, builds intuitive AI voice and chat tools for small businesses. Designed for real-life operators, not engineers, Ally helps automate conversations, handle inbound leads, and streamline daily tasks. From dental offices and wellness clinics to cafés, contractors, and medspas, Ally is redefining what AI can do for the small business economy.

