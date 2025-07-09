Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.) Releases Updated Industry Standards

REACH Logo

REACH, the lead generation industry's top trade organization, has approved its 3rd version of standards for responsible players in the lead generation industry.

The new standards assure consumers are transparently and clearly advised of the use of their data elements and that no telemarketing calls are made to consumers absent clear and express request.

“The R.E.A.C.H. standards stand far and above industry practices and the requirements of the law.” R.E.A.C.H. president Eric J. Troutman said of the new standards.“The standards reflect our continued commitment to assuring consumer contact preferences are honored and consumer privacy is protected.”

R.E.A.C.H. members agree to abide by the standards which are designed to limit unwanted and unexpected contact with consumers and cut down on the unexpected transfer of consumer data provided via online webforms.

“With these new standards we come one step closer to an internet economy that brings consumers and small businesses together without unexpected surprises.” Said R.E.A.C.H. vice president Angela Tesi.“By assuring compliant and consumer-friendly practices exceeding the requirements of law, R.E.A.C.H. members establish themselves as trustworthy players in an ecosystem full of questionable actors.”

The latest version of the R.E.A.C.H. standards enable consumer-friendly outreach via generative AI, while continuing to cut down on surprise robocalls generated by sweepstakes websites and other questionable webforms.

“Consumers should not be filling out forms that do not comply with the R.E.A.C.H. standards” Summed up R.E.A.C.H. secretary Gayla Huber.“The internet is full of dangerous players who will mistreat and abuse consumers and their data. Thankfully there are responsible enterprises that have joined R.E.A.C.H. in an effort to put an end to these dark patterns and practices.”



About R.E.A.C.H.

Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.) is an association dedicated to ending unwanted robocalls and promoting ethical lead generation practices. By adopting standards reflecting our commitment to improving the consumer experience, R.E.A.C.H. aims to create a healthier ecosystem where businesses can thrive while respecting consumer privacy.

