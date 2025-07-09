Paint The City Purple Campaigntm Launches Gofundme To Super-Charge Global Website And Lifesaving Programs Combating Gender-Based Violence

Greensboro, NC - July 9, 2025 - International humanitarian, entrepreneur, and veteran advocate Portia Shipman has launched a new GoFundMe campaign,“Expand Paint the City Purple's Global Campaign Impact,” to strengthen and scale the Paint the City Purple Campaign (PTCP), her flagship initiative dedicated to ending gender-based and domestic violence worldwide.

Launched on July 5 with a fundraising goal of $5,000 to $50,000, the campaign will fund next-generation digital infrastructure, capacity building for on-the-ground teams, and free virtual programs that already reach survivors and advocates in over a dozen countries. The fundraising page is live at: gofundme/f/expand-paint-the-city-purples-global-campaign-impact

A Movement Rooted in Urgency and Hope

Violence against women and girls remains a global crisis. The World Health Organization estimates one in three women-approximately 736 million people-will experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. A 2024 United Nations study warns that 140 women and girls are killed daily by a partner or family member, with Africa suffering the highest intimate-partner femicide rate.

“These numbers aren't statistics-they're sisters, mothers, classmates, and co-workers,” Shipman said.“Painting cities purple is more than a symbol; it's a promise that everyone deserves to live without fear. Every donation or share pushes that promise further into households, classrooms, and parliaments worldwide.”

What the Campaign Will Fund

Digital Expansion and Security: Upgrade PTCP's multilingual website with real-time chat, resource matching, and six-language translation to ensure survivors can access help 24/7.

Free Virtual Workshops : Host interactive monthly sessions such as Safe Dating and Healthy Relationships for Teens, Women Reclaiming Power, and Spiritual Healing After Loss, led by licensed therapists, mentors, and cultural healers across five continents.

On-the-Ground Activation: Provide micro-grants to volunteer teams in the U.S., Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean for awareness events, educational toolkit distribution, and emergency transportation for survivors seeking safety.

Purple Legacy Remembrance Page: Create an interactive memorial honoring lives lost to violence, offering grief counseling, legal referrals, and college stipends for affected families.

Youth Leadership Pipeline: Train 100 teen peer educators in 12 months through PTCP's“Teach a Kid a Trade” initiative, equipping them with career skills and violence-prevention ethics.

Funds are managed transparently through Portia Shipman Enterprises LLC and are protected by the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee.

Early Donor Recognition



Founding Supporters: Individuals donating $20 or more before August 31 will be listed on the PTCP website and receive a shareable digital badge. Corporate Champions: Businesses donating $1,000 or more receive logo placement on workshop banners, social media shoutouts, and an invitation to speak during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

“Every circle of support begins with one person clicking a link,” Shipman noted.“If you cannot give financially, sharing the page may connect us to someone who can.”

How to Join the Movement

Donate or Share: gofundme/f/expand-paint-the-city-purples-global-campaign-impact



Follow and Amplify: PaintTheCityPurpleCampaign on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Media and Sponsorship Inquiries: ...

About Paint the City Purple Campaign

Founded in 2015 in Greensboro, North Carolina, PTCP is a global movement to eradicate gender-based violence through advocacy, education, creative expression, and survivor-centered care. The campaign has mobilized thousands of volunteers, partnered with schools, shelters, and faith communities, and organized solidarity marches from Greensboro to Kisumu, Kenya.

Its new global website, paintthecitypurplecampaign , offers crisis hotlines, downloadable toolkits, membership enrollment, and virtual healing spaces.

Shipman's 30-year legacy includes founding the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation, directing Good Times Home Health Care, and receiving the 2024 Festac Africa Humanitarian Award. With operations spanning North America, Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean, PTCP invites every city to“paint the world purple”-one click, one workshop, and one restored life at a time.

Media contact :

Portia Shipman, President/CEO

Portia Shipman Enterprises LLC

Paint the City Purple Campaign

2200 East Market Street, Ste. B

Greensboro, NC 27401-6444

Email: ...

Office: 336.300.1333

Website: