Dr. Jolee Roberts, DDS Urges Patients To Take Control Of Preventive Dental Care

Jolee Roberts Bridgewater, Bridgewater, NJ, USA Dentist Highlights Education, Early Action, and Daily Habits as Keys to Lifelong Oral Health

In a new effort to raise awareness about the power of preventive dentistry, Dr. Jolee Roberts, DDS-an experienced general and cosmetic dentist in New Jersey-is encouraging patients to take small, consistent steps to protect their oral health before problems arise.

In her recent interview,“A Career of Care: An Interview with Dr. Jolee Roberts, DDS,” Dr. Roberts emphasized that prevention and patient education are at the core of her philosophy.

“The more a patient understands their oral health, the more likely they are to take care of it between visits,” said Dr. Roberts.“It's not just about what we do in the chair-it's about building confidence in their everyday habits.”

The CDC reports that over 90% of adults have had cavities at some point in their lives, and one in four adults aged 20 to 64 currently has at least one untreated cavity. Many of these issues could have been prevented with regular checkups, early detection, and at-home care.

Dr. Roberts is advocating for more people to view dental care as a shared responsibility between patients and providers.“I don't believe in one-size-fits-all treatment plans,” she said.“Every patient has a different story, different fears, and different goals. The solution has to fit their life, not just their teeth.”

As someone known for working with anxious patients, Dr. Roberts also addresses the emotional barriers that keep people from getting the care they need.“Dental anxiety is incredibly common,” she explained.“But it can be managed. Explaining each step, taking our time, even offering noise-canceling headphones-it all helps.”

Technology has helped bridge some of the gaps. With tools like same-day crowns, digital X-rays, and less invasive treatments, many procedures are now faster and more comfortable. But, as Dr. Roberts stresses, technology is only effective when paired with communication and compassion.

“You can't replace the value of listening,” she said.“Patients need to feel safe and informed before anything else can happen.”

Call to ActionDr. Roberts encourages everyone-whether or not they've been to a dentist recently-to take simple, daily steps:



Brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste

Floss once daily

Reduce sugary foods and drinks Schedule regular dental checkups-even if you're feeling nervous

“Prevention doesn't start in the clinic,” Dr. Roberts said.“It starts at home. And small actions, done regularly, make the biggest difference.”

To learn more about Dr. Jolee Roberts' approach to care and advocacy, read the full interview:“A Career of Care: An Interview with Dr. Jolee Roberts, DDS.”

